Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFNgo has the safest DJs!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    AFN Misawa works hard to make the best content that you can listen to straight from the AFNgo App, free download off of the Apple and Google Play app stores.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 878753
    VIRIN: 230110-F-EU981-595
    Filename: DOD_109558110
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNgo has the safest DJs!, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Now
    AFNgo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT