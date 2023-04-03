230406-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (April 6, 2023) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka plays host to the first Career Development Symposium of 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 01:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878752
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109558090
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT