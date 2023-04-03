Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram - 39th Air Base Wing Chapel - Father John Machiorlatti - Holy Week Services 2023

    1, TURKEY

    03.31.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    1st Lt. John Machiorlatti, 39th Air Base Wing Chapel chaplain, records an audiogram about chapel services during Easter 2023 while at AFN Incirlik on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2023. The chapel provides spiritual and resilience services for all Airmen with or without religious affiliation. (Department of Defense audiogram by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:50
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Incirlik
    Easter
    Holy Week

