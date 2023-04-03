SWO Summit 2023

230406-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 6, 2023) Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 hosted an annual Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Summit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This was the first time the U.S. Navy invited the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Canadian Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)
|04.06.2023
|04.06.2023 00:35
|B-Roll
|878748
|230406-N-KP021-1001
|DOD_109558052
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
