    Misawa Pacific Update: Month of the Military Child Proclamation Ceremony 230405-MIS-PACUP-MoMC Proclamation-JUTRAS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Child Development Center Manager, Tamara Taylor explains the importance of celebrating the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, JA, April 05, 2023. The CDC works to the best of its abilities to provide quality care to children of servicemembers in order for them to complete their mission.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 19:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878731
    VIRIN: 230405-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109557712
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Month of the Military Child Proclamation Ceremony 230405-MIS-PACUP-MoMC Proclamation-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Children
    MoMC

