Misawa Pacific Update: Month of the Military Child Proclamation Ceremony 230405-MIS-PACUP-MoMC Proclamation-JUTRAS

Misawa Child Development Center Manager, Tamara Taylor explains the importance of celebrating the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, JA, April 05, 2023. The CDC works to the best of its abilities to provide quality care to children of servicemembers in order for them to complete their mission.