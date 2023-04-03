State of the State 2023 - Pennsylvania

This video was created to give an update on the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's support to current international and domestic operations, significant training events, strategic planning initiatives, future mission opportunities, readiness of the force and more. This product was featured at a recent "State of the State" meeting hosted at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ARNGC) at Andrews AFB, Md, hosted by the Director of the Air National Guard (DANG), Lt. Gen. Michael A Loh. Featured in the video are the 111th Attack Wing from Horsham, Pa.; the 193rd Special Operations Wing from Harrisburg, Pa. and the 171st Air Refueling Wing from Coraopolis, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 16:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878713
|VIRIN:
|230406-Z-VP778-7841
|Filename:
|DOD_109557436
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
