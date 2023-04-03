Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of the State 2023 - Pennsylvania

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    This video was created to give an update on the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's support to current international and domestic operations, significant training events, strategic planning initiatives, future mission opportunities, readiness of the force and more. This product was featured at a recent "State of the State" meeting hosted at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ARNGC) at Andrews AFB, Md, hosted by the Director of the Air National Guard (DANG), Lt. Gen. Michael A Loh. Featured in the video are the 111th Attack Wing from Horsham, Pa.; the 193rd Special Operations Wing from Harrisburg, Pa. and the 171st Air Refueling Wing from Coraopolis, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    111th Attack Wing

