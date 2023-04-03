Aircrew from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron conducted an air refueling coronet with Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, demonstrating the critical role mobility forces have in projecting the joint force anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878712
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-WH061-024
|Filename:
|DOD_109557317
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 384th Air Refueling Squadron Fuels Marine F/A-18C Hornets, maneuvering the joint force, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
