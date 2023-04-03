Coast Guard medevacs crewmember offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a crewmember of a towing vessel 60 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on April 05, 2023. The tow vessel called the Coast Guard after the crewmember reported experiencing severe abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878705
|VIRIN:
|230404-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109557199
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
