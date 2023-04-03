Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana

    04.04.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a crewmember of a towing vessel 60 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on April 05, 2023. The tow vessel called the Coast Guard after the crewmember reported experiencing severe abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878705
    VIRIN: 230404-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109557199
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: LA, US

    Medevac
    Nola
    Towing
    Jayhawk

