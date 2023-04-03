111th Medical Group CCATT Exercise B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pennsylvania Air National Guard Maj. Sondra Mendelsohn, Capt. Matthew Nettles and Senior Airman Nadir Amin of the 111th Medical Group, Critical Care Air Transport Team participated in a mock casualty event during a tri-wing exercise on board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Harrisburg Air National Guard Base, Middletown, Pennsylvania, Mar. 31, 2023. The 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 111th Medical Group, CCATT conducted the training, simulating a live-flight environment where Airmen learn to prepare for challenges such as turbulence, changes in temperature and air pressure, as they care for critically ill patients. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)