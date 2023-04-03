B-roll from the MWD work center at F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, WY
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878696
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-MN204-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109557011
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog - B-roll F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, WY, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT