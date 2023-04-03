Month of the Military Child - Kids Fest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children of current and past Soldiers play during a kids festival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 1, 2023. The celebration of the military child is to acknowledge their sacrifices as they move from one duty station to the next, adjust to new environments, make new friends, or deal with the challenges of having a parent away for long periods of time. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)