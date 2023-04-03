Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child - Kids Fest

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dre Stout 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Children of current and past Soldiers play during a kids festival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 1, 2023. The celebration of the military child is to acknowledge their sacrifices as they move from one duty station to the next, adjust to new environments, make new friends, or deal with the challenges of having a parent away for long periods of time. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878693
    VIRIN: 230401-A-DS007-000
    Filename: DOD_109556953
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Month of the Military Child - Kids Fest, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fun
    celebration
    Month of the Military Child
    Kids Festival
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    selfless-service

