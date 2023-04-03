Spc. Vincent Tucci, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment, describes why he joined the Army during his promotion ceremony April 4, 2023, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Tucci is the first U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Solider promoted and awarded the Army Recruiting Ribbon under the Army's Soldier Referral Program.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878689
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-MD562-241
|Filename:
|DOD_109556811
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|AL, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spc. Vincent Tucci - Army Recruiting Ribbon Recipient, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT