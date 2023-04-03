Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Vincent Tucci - Army Recruiting Ribbon Recipient

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Spc. Vincent Tucci, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment, describes why he joined the Army during his promotion ceremony April 4, 2023, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Tucci is the first U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Solider promoted and awarded the Army Recruiting Ribbon under the Army's Soldier Referral Program.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:35
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Vincent Tucci - Army Recruiting Ribbon Recipient, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

