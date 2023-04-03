Spc. Vincent Tucci - Army Recruiting Ribbon Recipient

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Vincent Tucci, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment, describes why he joined the Army during his promotion ceremony April 4, 2023, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Tucci is the first U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Solider promoted and awarded the Army Recruiting Ribbon under the Army's Soldier Referral Program.