    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participates in CENTAM Guardian 2023.

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in CENTAM Guardian 2023 in Guatemala, Mar 13-28 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations.

    03.28.2023
    04.05.2023
    Package
    878673
    230328-A-NG416-260
    DOD_109556517
    00:00:57
    GUATEMALA CITY, GT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    7th special forces group (airborne)
    7th Special Forces
    CG23
    CENTAM Guardian 23

