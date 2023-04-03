7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participates in CENTAM Guardian 2023.

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in CENTAM Guardian 2023 in Guatemala, Mar 13-28 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations.
|03.28.2023
|04.05.2023 12:04
|Package
|878673
|230328-A-NG416-260
|DOD_109556517
|00:00:57
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|1
|1
