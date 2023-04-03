Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Selfridge Advantage 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    February 2023 update to "The Selfridge Advantage" (2016)
    which explains why Selfridge Air National Guard Base is the right choice to host the next generation of United States Air Force fighter aircraft.
    Produced by the 127th Wing Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878663
    VIRIN: 230405-F-JK012-903
    Filename: DOD_109556371
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Selfridge Advantage 2023, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    weeklyvideos
    Selfridge Advantage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT