During May 2023 drill weekend, Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing participated in a logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878660
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-OC810-196
|Filename:
|DOD_109556320
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th Airmen participate in May LRE, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT