    109th Airmen participate in May LRE

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    During May 2023 drill weekend, Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing participated in a logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878660
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-OC810-196
    Filename: DOD_109556320
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Airmen participate in May LRE, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    109th AW
    AMC
    readiness
    LRE
    logistics readiness exercise

