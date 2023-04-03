March 29th is Vietnam Veteran's Day, a day to honor and recognize all United States veterans who served during America's involvement in the Vietnam War. March 29th marks the day that the last American troops left Vietnam. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Shelby Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 00:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878589
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555837
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On This Day in Military History: Vietnam Veteran's Day, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT