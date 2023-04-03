Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On This Day in Military History: Vietnam Veteran's Day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    March 29th is Vietnam Veteran's Day, a day to honor and recognize all United States veterans who served during America's involvement in the Vietnam War. March 29th marks the day that the last American troops left Vietnam. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Shelby Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878589
    VIRIN: 230329-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109555837
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

