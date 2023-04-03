Marine Corps Body Bearers Part I

Lance Corporal Justin Shevlin, Body Bearer Instructor, Marine Barracks Washington, gives insight on completing Ceremonial Drill School (CDS) and becoming a United States Marine Corps Body Bearer. The Body Bearers complete rigorous training during CDS in preparation of executing flawless funerals for fellow Marines. (United States Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sergeant Donell Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878568
|VIRIN:
|230330-M-FD425-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555411
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
