Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Body Bearers Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donell Bryant 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Lance Corporal Justin Shevlin, Body Bearer Instructor, Marine Barracks Washington, gives insight on completing Ceremonial Drill School (CDS) and becoming a United States Marine Corps Body Bearer. The Body Bearers complete rigorous training during CDS in preparation of executing flawless funerals for fellow Marines. (United States Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sergeant Donell Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878568
    VIRIN: 230330-M-FD425-001
    Filename: DOD_109555411
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Body Bearers Part I, by GySgt Donell Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Body Bearers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT