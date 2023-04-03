The Air Force Research Laboratory, 711 Human Performance Wing, conducts aerospace physiology research, and test and evaluation at the Centrifuge and Research Altitude chambers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio throughout the year. The 711 HPW uses these facilities to evaluate next-generation aircraft pilot life support systems to combat gravitational pull and pressures at varying altitudes, and use the data to study and expand knowledge to improve the performance of pilots and aircrews. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 15:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878559
|VIRIN:
|310323-F-NQ323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555170
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 711 HPW RAC and Centrifuge, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRL
Air Force Research Laboratory
High Altitude Chamber
Human Performance
RAC
711 HPW
LEAVE A COMMENT