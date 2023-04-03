Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    711 HPW RAC and Centrifuge

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory, 711 Human Performance Wing, conducts aerospace physiology research, and test and evaluation at the Centrifuge and Research Altitude chambers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio throughout the year. The 711 HPW uses these facilities to evaluate next-generation aircraft pilot life support systems to combat gravitational pull and pressures at varying altitudes, and use the data to study and expand knowledge to improve the performance of pilots and aircrews. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Lewis)

    This work, 711 HPW RAC and Centrifuge, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

