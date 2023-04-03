Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s and Blue Angels fly over Sun 'n Fun Airshow

    LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F-35s and a large assortment of aircraft perform during the Sun N Fun Airshow in Lakeland Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878533
    VIRIN: 230331-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109554588
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: LAKELAND, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-35s and Blue Angels fly over Sun 'n Fun Airshow, by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f35
    raf
    blue angels
    l39
    t44

