F-35s and a large assortment of aircraft perform during the Sun N Fun Airshow in Lakeland Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878533
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-MO432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109554588
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35s and Blue Angels fly over Sun 'n Fun Airshow, by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT