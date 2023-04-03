Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    434th Soldiers Rappel at OKC Thunder's Game

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Alana Larcombe 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    During the OKC Thunder's Military Appreciation Game, Soldiers from 434th FAB rappelled onto the basketball court before tip off.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878532
    VIRIN: 230328-A-VT336-012
    Filename: DOD_109554563
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 434th Soldiers Rappel at OKC Thunder's Game, by 2LT Alana Larcombe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Military Appreciation
    Fires Center of Excellence
    OKC Thunder
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    CallToService

