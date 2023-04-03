434th Soldiers Rappel at OKC Thunder's Game

During the OKC Thunder's Military Appreciation Game, Soldiers from 434th FAB rappelled onto the basketball court before tip off.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878532
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-VT336-012
|Filename:
|DOD_109554563
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
