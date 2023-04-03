April is Month of the Military Child. While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children. Military families move on average every two to three years, impacting the military children through changing schools and support networks. Each year, the DoD joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 09:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|878506
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-GY993-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109554262
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT