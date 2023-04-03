Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local unit hosts brigade level This is My Squad competition - B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bernabe Rivera, reserve integration non-commissioned officer in charge with 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Roberts, squad leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), share what went into the 66th MIB(T) “This Is My Squad” competition on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, March 23, 2023. The winners of the competition from 2nd MIB will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command’s Best Squad Competition and serve as the 66th MIB(T) Squad of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878454
    VIRIN: 230403-A-CQ023-102
    Filename: DOD_109553850
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local unit hosts brigade level This is My Squad competition - B Roll, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INSCOM
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    TIMS
    66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    Beallyoucanbe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT