Local unit hosts brigade level This is My Squad competition - B Roll

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bernabe Rivera, reserve integration non-commissioned officer in charge with 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Roberts, squad leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), share what went into the 66th MIB(T) “This Is My Squad” competition on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, March 23, 2023. The winners of the competition from 2nd MIB will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command’s Best Squad Competition and serve as the 66th MIB(T) Squad of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)