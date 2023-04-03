[B-Roll] eFP Battle group Poland Joins Forces in Fitness Competition

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, alongside Romanian Sky Guardians, U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, and the 11th Croatian contingent, Panzer Battery, all assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, participate in the eFP Battle Group Poland Fitness Challenge at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March. 31, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878453
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-OV580-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553823
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
