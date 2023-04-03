NAVY CHIEFS' 130TH BIRTHDAY (CLEAN)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Petty Officers stationed at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) celebrate the 130th birthday of the Chief Petty Officer rank at the CFAS Navy Exchange (NEX) March 31, 2023. The Chiefs showed their appreciation to the community and to the NEX for hosting the event. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)