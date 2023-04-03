RAB “Flies Like a Girl” for Women’s History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 37th Airlift Squadron partnered with 86th Operations Support Squadron, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Maintenance Squadron, and 76th Airlift Squadron, all from Ramstein Air Base,Germany, to participate in ‘Fly Like a Girl,’ a flight in honor of Women’s History Month, March 23, 2023. ‘Fly Like a Girl’ honors how far women of Air Force aviation have come in the past 30 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)