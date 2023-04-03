Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB “Flies Like a Girl” for Women’s History Month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 37th Airlift Squadron partnered with 86th Operations Support Squadron, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Maintenance Squadron, and 76th Airlift Squadron, all from Ramstein Air Base,Germany, to participate in ‘Fly Like a Girl,’ a flight in honor of Women’s History Month, March 23, 2023. ‘Fly Like a Girl’ honors how far women of Air Force aviation have come in the past 30 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

