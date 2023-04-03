The 37th Airlift Squadron partnered with 86th Operations Support Squadron, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Maintenance Squadron, and 76th Airlift Squadron, all from Ramstein Air Base,Germany, to participate in ‘Fly Like a Girl,’ a flight in honor of Women’s History Month, March 23, 2023. ‘Fly Like a Girl’ honors how far women of Air Force aviation have come in the past 30 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 03:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878447
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-RT830-0012
|Filename:
|DOD_109553691
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RAB “Flies Like a Girl” for Women’s History Month, by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
