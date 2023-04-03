Camp Zama AWC Bod Pod

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Camp Zama, Japan (MAR.30,2023) Shannon Vo, Army Wellness Center director, explains the benefits of the BodPod and testing available at the AWC. The BodPod uses air displacement plethysmography to help determine body composition so members can help establish their physical fitness goals. (U.S.Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)