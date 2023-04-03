U.S. Army Camp Zama, Japan (MAR.30,2023) Shannon Vo, Army Wellness Center director, explains the benefits of the BodPod and testing available at the AWC. The BodPod uses air displacement plethysmography to help determine body composition so members can help establish their physical fitness goals. (U.S.Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 02:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878446
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-XP371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553606
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY CAMP ZAMA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama AWC Bod Pod, by SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT