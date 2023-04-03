Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama AWC Bod Pod

    U.S. ARMY CAMP ZAMA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Video by Seaman Victoria Schiebel 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Camp Zama, Japan (MAR.30,2023) Shannon Vo, Army Wellness Center director, explains the benefits of the BodPod and testing available at the AWC. The BodPod uses air displacement plethysmography to help determine body composition so members can help establish their physical fitness goals. (U.S.Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

