    NAVY CHIEFS' 130TH BIRTHDAY

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    Chiefs of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) celebrate the Chiefs' 130th birthday on March 31st, 2023 at the CFAS Navy Exchange (NEX). The Chiefs showed their appreciation to the community and to the NEX for hosting the event. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 23:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878443
    VIRIN: 230403-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109553421
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Chiefs' Mess
    Navy Exchange (NEX)
    Chiefs' Birthday

