Chiefs of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) celebrate the Chiefs' 130th birthday on March 31st, 2023 at the CFAS Navy Exchange (NEX). The Chiefs showed their appreciation to the community and to the NEX for hosting the event. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 23:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878443
|VIRIN:
|230403-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553421
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVY CHIEFS' 130TH BIRTHDAY, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT