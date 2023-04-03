Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month Panel Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Celebrating the stories of female park rangers within the Fort Worth District who are setting the pace, and instilling a foundation of possibilities in future natural resource specialists. US Army video by Andre Mayeaux.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878421
    VIRIN: 230322-A-QP147-001
    Filename: DOD_109552980
    Length: 00:10:52
    Location: WACO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Panel Discussion, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Park Rangers
    Fort Worth District
    Andre Mayeaux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT