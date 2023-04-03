U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct battle drills with Royal Air Force service members using CH-53E Super Stallion aircrafts and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, at Fire Base Burt, near Chocolate Mountain, California, April 1, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878420
|VIRIN:
|230401-M-BT784-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552868
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-23: CH-53 Battle Drills, by LCpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
