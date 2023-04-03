Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-23: CH-53 Battle Drills

    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct battle drills with Royal Air Force service members using CH-53E Super Stallion aircrafts and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, at Fire Base Burt, near Chocolate Mountain, California, April 1, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)

    TAGS

    CH-53
    Artillery
    Battle Drills
    External Lift
    MAWTS-1
    WTI

