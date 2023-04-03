Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Commissioning

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    On Saturday, April 1st 2023, the Navy commissioned USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) at a ceremony aboard Naval Station Ventura County. She is the 16th Independence class variant of the Littoral Combat Ship. (Contains graphics and titles.)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:59
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:13:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Commissioning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commissioning
    USS Santa Barbara
    LCS 32
    Naval Station Ventura County

