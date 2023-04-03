U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Gilmore, an aviation-logistics information management systems specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, speaks during an interview at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 15, 2023. Gilmore discussed why he thinks Marines should reenlist and get the most out of their Marine Corps experience. MALS-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878397
|VIRIN:
|230325-M-VU488-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552528
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd MAW ALIMS Specialist discusses why Marines should reenlist, by Cpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT