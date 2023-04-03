Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW ALIMS Specialist discusses why Marines should reenlist

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Gilmore, an aviation-logistics information management systems specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, speaks during an interview at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 15, 2023. Gilmore discussed why he thinks Marines should reenlist and get the most out of their Marine Corps experience. MALS-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878397
    VIRIN: 230325-M-VU488-2001
    Filename: DOD_109552528
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Reenlist
    2nd MAW
    Retention
    Reenlisting
    2MAW

