2nd MAW ALIMS Specialist discusses why Marines should reenlist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Gilmore, an aviation-logistics information management systems specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, speaks during an interview at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 15, 2023. Gilmore discussed why he thinks Marines should reenlist and get the most out of their Marine Corps experience. MALS-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)