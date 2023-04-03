Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1Lt. Alycia Biship - Why I Serve

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    1LT Alycia Bishop recently graduated from the Army Medical Department Direct Commission Course (AMEDD).
    The course is for newly commissioned officers assigned to the Medical, Dental, Medical Service, Army Nurse, Medical Specialist or veterinary Corps.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878389
    VIRIN: 230323-O-ZY123-962
    Filename: DOD_109552382
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: DILLSBURG, PA, US

    This work, 1Lt. Alycia Biship - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #firsttofire #ada #fortsill #30thadabde #2/6adabn

