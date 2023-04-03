1Lt. Alycia Biship - Why I Serve

1LT Alycia Bishop recently graduated from the Army Medical Department Direct Commission Course (AMEDD).
The course is for newly commissioned officers assigned to the Medical, Dental, Medical Service, Army Nurse, Medical Specialist or veterinary Corps.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878389
|VIRIN:
|230323-O-ZY123-962
|Filename:
|DOD_109552382
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|DILLSBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
