Soldiers clear up 2 years worth of riverbed debris at Waimea Trails

Almost 40 Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Training Command based on Oahu helped clear up 2 years worth of riverbed debris at Waimea Trails, April 2, 2023. They gave up their free time after completing their training mission at U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to support this project. PTA is committed to supporting the community and conducts routine service projects year-round.