    Soldiers clear up 2 years worth of riverbed debris at Waimea Trails

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Almost 40 Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Training Command based on Oahu helped clear up 2 years worth of riverbed debris at Waimea Trails, April 2, 2023. They gave up their free time after completing their training mission at U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to support this project. PTA is committed to supporting the community and conducts routine service projects year-round.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878378
    VIRIN: 230402-A-OV743-221
    Filename: DOD_109552301
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers clear up 2 years worth of riverbed debris at Waimea Trails, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army community service
    PTA
    84th Engineer Training Command

