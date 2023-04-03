Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention/Child Abuse Prevention Month 2023

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, as well as Child Abuse Prevention Month. NDW observes SAAPM and CAPM to leverage timely conversations about sexual assault and child abuse to engage key DOD audiences.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878373
|VIRIN:
|230403-O-NL610-758
|Filename:
|DOD_109552219
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
