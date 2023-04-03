On Thule Time: Sustaining Life

On Thule Time - Part 4: Sustaining Life
At Thule Air Base, Greenland, power is the lifeblood of the mission. With winter temperatures regularly dropping to -40 degrees, a redundant and resilient power grid is essential to sustaining life at the top of the world. Without it, you're essentially just camping.
Check out how civil engineering operations support the mission at Thule.
This is part 4 of a five-part series. The story concludes in Part 5: Taking the Plunge.
