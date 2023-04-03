On Thule Time: Sustaining Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Thule Time - Part 4: Sustaining Life



At Thule Air Base, Greenland, power is the lifeblood of the mission. With winter temperatures regularly dropping to -40 degrees, a redundant and resilient power grid is essential to sustaining life at the top of the world. Without it, you're essentially just camping.



Check out how civil engineering operations support the mission at Thule.



This is part 4 of a five-part series. The story concludes in Part 5: Taking the Plunge.