Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On Thule Time: Sustaining Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    03.30.2023

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    On Thule Time - Part 4: Sustaining Life

    At Thule Air Base, Greenland, power is the lifeblood of the mission. With winter temperatures regularly dropping to -40 degrees, a redundant and resilient power grid is essential to sustaining life at the top of the world. Without it, you're essentially just camping.

    Check out how civil engineering operations support the mission at Thule.

    This is part 4 of a five-part series. The story concludes in Part 5: Taking the Plunge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 14:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878370
    VIRIN: 230330-X-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552056
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineering
    power
    Greenland
    Thule Air Base
    Thule
    Pituffik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT