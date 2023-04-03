On Thule Time: Window of Opportunity

On Thule Time - Part 3: Window of Opportunity
You can fly in a lot to Thule Air Base, Greenland, but you can't fly in everything. That's where Operation Pacer Goose, Thule’s annual resupply mission, comes in to play.
Located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Thule is home to the northernmost deep water port in the world, which is only assessable during a short window in July and August.
Check out how Operation Pacer Goose supports the mission at Thule.
This is part 3 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 4: Sustaining Life.
|03.29.2023
|04.03.2023 14:01
|Series
|878369
|230329-X-BV344-1001
|DOD_109552051
|00:02:21
|THULE AIR BASE, GL
|0
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
