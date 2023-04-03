On Thule Time: Window of Opportunity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Thule Time - Part 3: Window of Opportunity



You can fly in a lot to Thule Air Base, Greenland, but you can't fly in everything. That's where Operation Pacer Goose, Thule’s annual resupply mission, comes in to play.



Located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Thule is home to the northernmost deep water port in the world, which is only assessable during a short window in July and August.



Check out how Operation Pacer Goose supports the mission at Thule.



This is part 3 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 4: Sustaining Life.