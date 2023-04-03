Welcome to DHA

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Sara Barger and John Benedetto

    Defense Health Agency

    DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland shares a welcome message with new DHA headquarters employees on DHA’s mission, vision and priorities. Interested in joining our team? Visit https://dha.usajobs.gov/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878359
    VIRIN: 230403-O-XH734-321
    Filename: DOD_109551825
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    TAGS

    HR
    DHA
    new hires
    MHSsocial
    employee welcome

