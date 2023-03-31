Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCOCOMP B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 48th Munitions Squadron prepare guided munitions at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 23, 2023. Airmen from the 48th MUNS started training to represent The Liberty Wing in the USAFE Air Force Combat Operations Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878321
    VIRIN: 230323-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550817
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    RAF Lakenheath
    Ammo
    munitions
    Liberty Wing
    48 MUNS
    AFCOCOMP

