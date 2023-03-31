U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 48th Munitions Squadron prepare guided munitions at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 23, 2023. Airmen from the 48th MUNS started training to represent The Liberty Wing in the USAFE Air Force Combat Operations Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 06:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878321
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550817
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCOCOMP B-Roll, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
