    Raising of the NATO flag at the Arches of the Cinquantenaire in Brussels in preparation of NATO Day (master)

    BELGIUM

    03.31.2023

    Natochannel           

    On 4 April 2023, the Alliance will mark its 74rd anniversary. Since its foundation on April 4th 1949, NATO has guaranteed the security and safety of Allied citizens in Europe and North America. Today, the Alliance includes 30 countries, soon 31 as it's preparing to welcome Finland as its newest member.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 04:49
    Location: BE

