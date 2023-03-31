American Forces Network Incirlik observed the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting April 1, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. This retrospective video highlights the original broadcast in 1956 accompanied by a 1958 Armed Forces Radio and Television Services introduction along with Incirlik Air Base newspaper articles from the first decade of broadcasting. Special thanks to Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester for the audio recording and Dr. John Provan for his preservation of the original AFRTS audio history. Original AFRTS introduction was edited for this specific video for "Armed Forces Radio Services." (Department of Defense video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878300
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-ZL078-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550741
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik 67th Anniversary of Radio Broadcasting Tribute, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT