    AFN Incirlik 67th Anniversary of Radio Broadcasting Tribute

    1, TURKEY

    04.01.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik observed the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting April 1, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. This retrospective video highlights the original broadcast in 1956 accompanied by a 1958 Armed Forces Radio and Television Services introduction along with Incirlik Air Base newspaper articles from the first decade of broadcasting. Special thanks to Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester for the audio recording and Dr. John Provan for his preservation of the original AFRTS audio history. Original AFRTS introduction was edited for this specific video for "Armed Forces Radio Services." (Department of Defense video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878300
    VIRIN: 230331-F-ZL078-0001
    Filename: DOD_109550741
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    AFN
    Incirlik
    AFN Europe

