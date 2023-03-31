U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Ashton, a security forces specialist, with the 182nd Security Force Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, received a warm send off after his retirement ceremony at the 182nd SFS Headquarters in Peoria, Illinois, March 4, 2023. Ashton served for 31 honorable years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 17:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878284
|VIRIN:
|230305-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550210
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 182nd Security Forces Retirement Ceremony, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
