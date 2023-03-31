Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182nd Security Forces Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Ashton, a security forces specialist, with the 182nd Security Force Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, received a warm send off after his retirement ceremony at the 182nd SFS Headquarters in Peoria, Illinois, March 4, 2023. Ashton served for 31 honorable years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 17:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878284
    VIRIN: 230305-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550210
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Security Forces Retirement Ceremony, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Security Forces
    Master Sgt. Troy Ashton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT