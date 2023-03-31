Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover reservists trains in Hawaii

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    The 512th Maintenance Group completed annual tour and exercise training in Honolulu.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 15:54
    VIRIN: 230402-F-OB345-1001
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 

    Dover Air Force Base
    512th Maintenance Group
    Liberty Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

