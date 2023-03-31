Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE) Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 130th Airlift Wing are participating in Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., Mar. 31, 2023. FLARE is centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878254
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-KF734-001
    Filename: DOD_109549728
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE) Day 3, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    FLARE
    WVANG
    130thAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT