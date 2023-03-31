Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Mission Launches From Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., at 7:29 a.m. on April 2, 2023.This was the SDA’s first dedicated launch. It was also the first launch of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a new layered network of satellites in low-Earth orbit that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication, and tracking capabilities.The SDA became part of the U.S. Space Force on Oct. 1, 2022. It is responsible for rapid delivery of space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878253
    VIRIN: 230402-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_109549702
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    USSF
    SDA
    SpaceX
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    VSFB

