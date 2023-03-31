Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77) Women's History Month

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230324-N-SY758-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (March 24, 2022) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) celebrate women’s history month, March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    NATO
    Womens History Month
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    WomensHistoryMonth

