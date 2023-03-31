230324-N-SY758-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (March 24, 2022) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) celebrate women’s history month, March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|878252
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-SY758-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109549697
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77) Women's History Month, by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
