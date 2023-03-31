Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFC Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala Part 3

    WARSAW, POLAND

    03.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie faces off against Pfc. Pawel Oleszczuk of the Polish army during the Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala, Walke Me Mamy Kwri 3 [We Have Fight In Our Blood 3] in Warsaw, Poland, March 31. Mackie is the first ever foreign fighter to participate in the gala since its inception in 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878224
    VIRIN: 230331-A-XJ219-177
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109548778
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WARSAW, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala Part 3, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

