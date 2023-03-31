SFC Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie faces off against Pfc. Pawel Oleszczuk of the Polish army during the Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala, Walke Me Mamy Kwri 3 [We Have Fight In Our Blood 3] in Warsaw, Poland, March 31. Mackie is the first ever foreign fighter to participate in the gala since its inception in 2021.