Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie faces off against Pfc. Pawel Oleszczuk of the Polish army during the Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala, Walke Me Mamy Kwri 3 [We Have Fight In Our Blood 3] in Warsaw, Poland, March 31. Mackie is the first ever foreign fighter to participate in the gala since its inception in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878224
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-XJ219-177
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_109548778
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WARSAW, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SFC Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala Part 3, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
