    11th Airborne Division Soldiers Exchange Cold Weather Knowledge during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Samantha Cate 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, acting as opposition forces conduct security operations and provide cold-weather training to paratroopers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 30, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878215
    VIRIN: 230330-A-YV330-108
    Filename: DOD_109548273
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Exchange Cold Weather Knowledge during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SPC Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JPMRC
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels
    Arctic Strategy
    5th MPAD

