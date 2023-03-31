11th Airborne Division Soldiers Exchange Cold Weather Knowledge during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, acting as opposition forces conduct security operations and provide cold-weather training to paratroopers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 30, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)