Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, acting as opposition forces conduct security operations and provide cold-weather training to paratroopers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 30, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878215
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-YV330-108
|Filename:
|DOD_109548273
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Exchange Cold Weather Knowledge during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SPC Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
