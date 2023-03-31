Four Soldiers 3rd Battalion, 304th Regiment competed in a battalion Best Warrior Competition Sunday, Oct 23, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878213
|VIRIN:
|221023-A-FP115-494
|Filename:
|DOD_109548198
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
