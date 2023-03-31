32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Celebrates Women's History Month (2023)

This Women's History Month, Mrs. Gloria Belk, a former Air Defense Artillery first sergeant hosts a series of interviews with Air Defenders across the command.
During the interviews Soldiers spoke on topics such as the importance of the Women's History Month Observance, the historical role of women in the U.S. Army, and how the Army has changed over time to better accommodate women in the service.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 19:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878210
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-CP971-268
|Filename:
|DOD_109547869
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
