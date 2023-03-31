Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Celebrates Women's History Month (2023)

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    This Women's History Month, Mrs. Gloria Belk, a former Air Defense Artillery first sergeant hosts a series of interviews with Air Defenders across the command.
    During the interviews Soldiers spoke on topics such as the importance of the Women's History Month Observance, the historical role of women in the U.S. Army, and how the Army has changed over time to better accommodate women in the service.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 19:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878210
    VIRIN: 230324-A-CP971-268
    Filename: DOD_109547869
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Women's
    History
    Month
    32d AAMDC

