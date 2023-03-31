32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Celebrates Women's History Month (2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Women's History Month, Mrs. Gloria Belk, a former Air Defense Artillery first sergeant hosts a series of interviews with Air Defenders across the command.

During the interviews Soldiers spoke on topics such as the importance of the Women's History Month Observance, the historical role of women in the U.S. Army, and how the Army has changed over time to better accommodate women in the service.