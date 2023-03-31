7th Special Forces Group Capabilities B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Video

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    This is a B-Roll package showcasing various capabilities of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to include: Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES), Helocast, water infiltration, and maritime assault from June 2022 to March 2023 at locations in and around Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. and South America.

    TAGS

    helocast
    Special Forces
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    7SFG(A)
    Fast Rope Infiltration/Exfiltration System
    maritime assault

