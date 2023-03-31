7th Special Forces Group Capabilities B-Roll

This is a B-Roll package showcasing various capabilities of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to include: Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES), Helocast, water infiltration, and maritime assault from June 2022 to March 2023 at locations in and around Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. and South America.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878205
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-YJ162-701
|Filename:
|DOD_109547805
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
